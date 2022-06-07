66º

Sports

Woman literally uses a saw to play haunting rendition of National Anthem at MLB game

Caroline McCaskey sends internet into frenzy with saw-inspiring ‘Star-Spangled Banner’

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Saw National Anthem, National Anthem, Viral Video, Oakland Athletics, Oakland Athletics National Anthem, Oakland A's National Anthem, Saw, Baseball, MLB, Sports, Caroline McCaskey
Caroline McCaskey playing the National Anthem at an Oakland Athletics game on June 5, 2022. (Major League Baseball)

OAKLAND, Calif. – If you’re a sports fan, you’ve probably heard hundreds of variations of the National Anthem. But have you ever heard it played with a saw -- you know, the thing used to cut wood?

The internet could barely contain itself Sunday when musician Caroline McCaskey played the “Star-Spangled Banner” with a saw and some sort of bow from a strings instrument.

The sound that emitted from that jagged blade belongs in the background of a ‘90s horror film.

Just listen:

Don’t get me wrong: That’s talent. The only sound I’ve ever made with a saw is that weird hypnotic wobbling when you wiggle the blade (this is probably dangerous -- DO NOT ATTEMPT).

How does one start down the road to becoming such an elite saw player? Maybe she was trapped inside an old orchestra classroom that also happened to be under construction?

I can’t decide if I want to hear McCaskey play every song on my playlist or never listen to this noise again. At the very least, I would definitely let her headline my next Halloween party.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email