Woman literally uses a saw to play haunting rendition of National Anthem at MLB game

OAKLAND, Calif. – If you’re a sports fan, you’ve probably heard hundreds of variations of the National Anthem. But have you ever heard it played with a saw -- you know, the thing used to cut wood?

The internet could barely contain itself Sunday when musician Caroline McCaskey played the “Star-Spangled Banner” with a saw and some sort of bow from a strings instrument.

The sound that emitted from that jagged blade belongs in the background of a ‘90s horror film.

Just listen:

Willing to bet you've never seen someone play the national anthem with a saw before 🪚#MLB #DrumTogether #MLBEurope pic.twitter.com/X8zKWU6UgR — MLB Europe (@MLBEurope) June 6, 2022

Don’t get me wrong: That’s talent. The only sound I’ve ever made with a saw is that weird hypnotic wobbling when you wiggle the blade (this is probably dangerous -- DO NOT ATTEMPT).

How does one start down the road to becoming such an elite saw player? Maybe she was trapped inside an old orchestra classroom that also happened to be under construction?

I can’t decide if I want to hear McCaskey play every song on my playlist or never listen to this noise again. At the very least, I would definitely let her headline my next Halloween party.