Tigers pitcher Casey Mize to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 23: Casey Mize #12 of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game at Target Field on September 23, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) (Hannah Foslien, 2020 Getty Images)

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize’s season is over before it ever really started.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced Friday that Mize will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Mize has had issues with his right elbow all season and was shut down for a second time earlier this week.

Tommy John Surgery, more formally known as ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) reconstruction, is used to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament inside the elbow. It may take overhead athletes more than a year or longer to return to their prior level of play after a UCL reconstruction.

Mize, 25, was selected by the Tigers with the first overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft. He only played in two games this season before the injury.

