Tigers pitcher Casey Mize to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize’s season is over before it ever really started.
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced Friday that Mize will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.
Mize has had issues with his right elbow all season and was shut down for a second time earlier this week.
Tommy John Surgery, more formally known as ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) reconstruction, is used to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament inside the elbow. It may take overhead athletes more than a year or longer to return to their prior level of play after a UCL reconstruction.
Mize, 25, was selected by the Tigers with the first overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft. He only played in two games this season before the injury.