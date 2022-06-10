Tigers pitcher Casey Mize to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 23: Casey Mize #12 of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game at Target Field on September 23, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize’s season is over before it ever really started.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced Friday that Mize will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Mize has had issues with his right elbow all season and was shut down for a second time earlier this week.

Tommy John Surgery, more formally known as ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) reconstruction, is used to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament inside the elbow. It may take overhead athletes more than a year or longer to return to their prior level of play after a UCL reconstruction.

Mize, 25, was selected by the Tigers with the first overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft. He only played in two games this season before the injury.