Pontiac golf event raises money in name of Pistons pick Jaden Ivey’s grandfather

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) and Jaden Ivey pose for photos after Ivey was drafted with the 5th overall pick by the Detroit Pistons during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons recently selected Jaden Ivey at the No. 5 spot in the 2022 NBA Draft, but the guard has a special family connection to the city.

Ivey’s father, Javin Hunter, was a stand-out athlete at Detroit Country Day and went on to play in the NFL.

His mother, Niele Ivey, played in the WNBA with the legendary Detroit Shock.

But, it was all started by his late grandfather, James E. Hunter, who played for the Detroit Lions as a defensive back and continues to give back to the city through a scholarship program.

Ivey’s grandmother, Emmalene Hunter, still lives in the area and is thrilled to have Ivey here full time to continue to build on the legacy of giving back to the Detroit community through events like the James E. Hunter Golf Classic.

It is an annual event, started by the late Hunter to help raise money for student scholarships and is sponsored by the James E. Hunter Association.

The association was founded on the idea that every student should be able to attend college without financial burdens.

Mrs. Hunter, Ivey’s Grandmother, has carried on the classic in her husband’s honor to continue his legacy and passion for youth education.

“Jaden has been coming to the golf event since he was little and has grown up understanding the importance of education and giving back! I’m hoping he can make it this year, but I know he’s got a very busy schedule,” explains his proud grandmother, according to a press release.

The James E. Hunter Golf Classic will take place August 6th at the Links at Crystal Lake in Pontiac.

For more information about the association, click here.