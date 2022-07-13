Red Wings sign former Canadiens, Panthers defenseman Ben Chiarot to 4-year deal

MONTREAL, QC - APRIL 29: Ben Chiarot #8 of the Florida Panthers skates against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Centre Bell on April 29, 2022 in Montreal, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Florida Panthers 10-2. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings are bringing in some defensive reinforcements to start the NHL free agency period.

Elliotte Friedman first reported that the Wings are signing Ben Chiarot, former Florida Panthers defenseman, to a four-year deal worth $4.75 million per year.

The NHL free agency period opened at noon on Wednesday, and the Red Wings were among teams with the most to spend.

Chiarot, 31, spent most of his NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets, before playing for Montreal from 2019-2021. He was traded for Florida last season, where he played 30 games, including 10 playoff games.

The Red Wings have also signed Olli Maatta, a defenseman who most recently played for the Kings, but won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins. That deal is a one-year contract.

