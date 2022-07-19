Check out these players from Michigan participating in The Basketball Tournament

Brandon Nazione #4 of the Eastern Michigan Eagles goes up for a layup in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at the Breslin Center on December 17, 2014 in East Lansing, Michigan.

The Basketball Tournament, also known as TBT, is a basketball competition for a cause. Many players from Michigan will be participating in the event this year.

Brandon Nazione, 6′7″, Howell, MI, Eastern Michigan University

Nazione is a Howell native who will be playing for the Miami based team Athletics Miami. The name comes from a basketball facility within the area. He finished his basketball career at Eastern Michigan University and entered the 2016 NBA Draft but went un-drafted. The forward post recently played professionally in Iceland.

E.C. Matthews, 6′5″, Detroit, MI, Romulus High School

The former 4 star recruit out of Romulus High School will be suiting up with his former high school teammate Wes Clark for the Blue Collar U. Matthews finished his basketball career at the University of Rhode Island and led the team to the NCAA Tournament. After graduating, the guard entered his name in the 2018 NBA Draft but went undrafted. He has had stints in the G League with the Raptors 905 and Erie BayHawks. Most recently he has been playing professionally in Africa.

Ad

Wes Clark, 6′0″, Detroit, MI, Romulus High School

Clark coming out of Romulus High School will be suiting up with his former high school teammate E.C. Matthews for the Blue Collar U. Clark finished his basketball career at the University of Buffalo and after graduating, the guard entered his name in the 2018 NBA Draft but went undrafted. Most recently he has been playing professionally in Italy.

Eric Thompson, 6′8″, Clawson, MI, Lake Michigan College

Thompson is a member of Sideline Cancer and it’s his third year with the team. Their mission is to bring awareness and raise money for pancreatic cancer. The center is a Clawson High School graduate and has played through college at three universities. He also has played in numerous professional leagues around the world including China, Israel and Japan. His most recent stint was in Romania where he averaged 14 points per game.