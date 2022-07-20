WNBA: Indiana Fever drop West Coast matchup with Los Angeles Sparks

(Chris O'Meara, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell goes up for a layup during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Brown and Mercedes Russell were the latest three WNBA players to sign up for the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Basketball season. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

The seventh-year guard, Tiffany Mitchell, came off the bench in Tuesday’s 86-79 loss at the Los Angeles Sparks to finish with a season-best 22 points.

Mitchell scored 16 points in the first half as well to tie her best first-half point total in her career along with notching three games scoring in double figures in her last five outings.

Tuesday’s loss dropped the Fever to 5-23, while LA improved to 11-14 after taking two of three regular season matchups against the Fever.

Neither team owned a lead larger than six through the first three quarters on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena and was tied 68-68 with 8:09 remaining in the game.

Los Angeles put together a 10-0 run over the next 3:48 to eventually solidify the victory.

Fever forward NaLyssa Smith added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists and Kelsey Mitchell added 12 points and tied a team-high five assists.

Emma Cannon came off the bench to pitch in 10 points for her fourth game this season scoring in double figures.

Ad

Los Angeles was paced and guided by Nneka Ogwumike’s season-high 35 points on 12-of-20 shooting and 9-of-11 free throw shooting clip.

Jordin Canada added 11 points and a game-high eight assists, while Chiney Ogwumike was inserted into the starting lineup to finish with eight points and 10 rebounds.