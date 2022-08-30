Detroit Lions announce final cuts to get to 53-man roster

The deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players has passed -- and the Lions just announced their final cuts.
Over the last few days, rosters were trimmed from 80 to 53, with the deadline on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Here are the moves announced by the Lions at the deadline:
RELEASED:
- QB Tim Boyle
- LB Jarrad Davis
- TE Devin Funchess
- DL Bruce Hector
- RB Justin Jackson
- T Kendall Lamm
- T Dan Skipper
WAIVED:
- WR Maurice Alexander
- CB Cedric Boswell
- TE Derrick Deese
- T Obinna Eze
- CB Mark Gilbert
- LB James Houston
- RB Godwin Igwebuike
- WR Tom Kennedy
- CB A.J. Parker
- K Riley Patterson
- T Darrin Paulo
- WR Kalil Pimpleton
- LB Anthony Pittman
- CB Saivion Smith
WAIVED INJURED:
- DL Eric Banks
- WR Trinity Benson
- DL Jashon Cornell
- G Kevin Jarvis
- S C.J. Moore
PLACED ON RESERVE/PUP:
- CB Jerry Jacobs