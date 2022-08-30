Detroit Lions announce final cuts to get to 53-man roster

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 26: Tim Boyle #12 of the Detroit Lions motions to throw a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players has passed -- and the Lions just announced their final cuts.

Over the last few days, rosters were trimmed from 80 to 53, with the deadline on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Here are the moves announced by the Lions at the deadline:

RELEASED:

QB Tim Boyle

LB Jarrad Davis

TE Devin Funchess

DL Bruce Hector

RB Justin Jackson

T Kendall Lamm

T Dan Skipper

WAIVED:

WR Maurice Alexander

CB Cedric Boswell

TE Derrick Deese

T Obinna Eze

CB Mark Gilbert

LB James Houston

RB Godwin Igwebuike

WR Tom Kennedy

CB A.J. Parker

K Riley Patterson

T Darrin Paulo

WR Kalil Pimpleton

LB Anthony Pittman

CB Saivion Smith

WAIVED INJURED:

DL Eric Banks

WR Trinity Benson

DL Jashon Cornell

G Kevin Jarvis

S C.J. Moore

PLACED ON RESERVE/PUP: