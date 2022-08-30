79º

Detroit Lions announce final cuts to get to 53-man roster

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Detroit Lions, Lions, 2022 Lions, NFL, Football
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 26: Tim Boyle #12 of the Detroit Lions motions to throw a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland, 2021 Getty Images)

The deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players has passed -- and the Lions just announced their final cuts.

Over the last few days, rosters were trimmed from 80 to 53, with the deadline on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Here are the moves announced by the Lions at the deadline:

RELEASED:

  • QB Tim Boyle
  • LB Jarrad Davis
  • TE Devin Funchess
  • DL Bruce Hector
  • RB Justin Jackson
  • T Kendall Lamm
  • T Dan Skipper

WAIVED:

  • WR Maurice Alexander
  • CB Cedric Boswell
  • TE Derrick Deese
  • T Obinna Eze
  • CB Mark Gilbert
  • LB James Houston
  • RB Godwin Igwebuike
  • WR Tom Kennedy
  • CB A.J. Parker
  • K Riley Patterson
  • T Darrin Paulo
  • WR Kalil Pimpleton
  • LB Anthony Pittman
  • CB Saivion Smith

WAIVED INJURED:

  • DL Eric Banks
  • WR Trinity Benson
  • DL Jashon Cornell
  • G Kevin Jarvis
  • S C.J. Moore

PLACED ON RESERVE/PUP:

  • CB Jerry Jacobs

