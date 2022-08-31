Report: Detroit Lions release backup QB David Blough after announcing final cuts

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 17: David Blough #10 of the Detroit Lions warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Ford Field on October 17, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The morning after announcing their final cuts to reach a 53-man roster, the Detroit Lions have reportedly released backup quarterback David Blough.

Over the last few days, NFL rosters were cut down from 80 to 53, with a deadline at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, for each team. The Detroit Lions released and waived several players, but backup QB Blough initially made the cut. The Lions did release other backup QB Tim Boyle.

Blough appeared to have made the cut -- however, reports Wednesday morning claim the quarterback has been released. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted early Wednesday that Blough has been cut, and that the Lions are reportedly planning to add a new backup QB to Jared Goff.

The morning-after, Hard-Knocks-style cut: Lions released QB David Blough, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2022

Schefter reports that sources have told him the Lions do hope to add Blough to their practice squad.

Some reports say the Detroit team will instead sign former 49ers backup QB Nate Sudfeld as Goff’s backup. The Detroit Lions have not confirmed any reports yet.

