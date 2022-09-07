Final episode of Hard Knocks brings hope as Detroit Lions’ season nears

After five weeks of episodic footage about the Detroit Lions, HBO’s Hard Knocks made its final cuts, and as the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end, well, except for players like Chase Lucus.

DETROIT – After five weeks of episodic footage about the Detroit Lions, HBO’s Hard Knocks made its final cuts, and as the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end, well, except for players like Chase Lucas.

“I hope y’all don’t cut me, bruh,” said Lucas. “I feel like I can be great.”

For those who may not be familiar with or remember Lucas, he was the defensive back that dropped the game-winning interception in preseason game number one against the Atlanta Falcons.

The rookie seventh-round pick out of Arizona State made up for his debacle during game three of the preseason when he recovered an onside kick against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“The kid is athletic,” said Lions defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant. “He showed some of his ability and some of his savvy; This is the most opportunities he’s had, and I thought he’s made the most of it.”

Lucas says he is doing everything he can to stay in Detroit.

“I’m going to do everything I can to stay here,” Lucas said. “But in the NFL, you’ve got to really just focus on your job. I’m going to treat it like my girlfriend and just always add tender care to it.”

His hard work and dedication gifted him the opportunity to make the 53-man roster. But some of his former teammate’s dreams did not come to fruition.

Here is a list of players who were not given the same great news.

Amid sadness came joy as the real Slim Shady made a cameo to watch his hometown team take the practice field.

“You know what’s crazy is when you’re playing catch with someone in the street or whatever, and you get on a real field, and you throw that (expletive) as far as you can, and it’s like 10 yards,” said Marshall Mathers.

Many players, coaches, and staff members exchanged pleasantries with the music mogul, including defensive lineman Alim McNeill who’s been making national headlines as he was featured on a segment by Good Morning Football host Peter Schrager and his top 10 breakout players of 2022.

McNeill came in at No. 4 on the list as the 6′2, 330lb second-year player finished the 2021 season with 39 tackles and two sacks. He played in all 17 games during his rookie campaign and started for the organization six times.

McNeill was a third-round pick out of North Carolina State, but he was and still is a freak athlete. In high school, he played outfield in baseball, running back, and linebacker in football.

“From the time he got here, I remember he broke a sled by just punching it,” said teammate and Lions Pro Bowl offensive guard Jonah Jackson. “He’s been a freak show since he’s gotten here, and he’s only getting bigger and stronger. So year two is going too big for him, and I think he is going to capitalize on it.”

McNeill and Jackson are massive men with big appetites, so Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti, who catered for the team during the Lions series finale, had plenty of servings for a team hungry to compete during the 2022 season.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 29: General view of Eminem's restaurant "Mom's Spaghetti" on September 29, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images) (2021 Scott Legato)

“Welcome back, men,” said head coach Dan Campbell. “This is the crew; This is the right room; This is the right 53. Plus, the practice squad. We’re going to count on all of you. We’re going to need everybody in this room.”

Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn spoke highly of his new look team as well.

“The 2022 Detroit Lions will compete every game because that’s who we are, and we’re a gritty team, and we’re built that way,” said Glenn.

Detroit is making a lot of noise as summer camp ends, and Motor City Dan Campbell believes all of the preseason hype.

“The 2022 Detroit Lions will be a team that can and will,” Campbell said.

