Lions rally late, but can’t catch Eagles in season opener in Detroit

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball as Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions nearly completed a 17-point comeback but couldn’t stop the Philadelphia Eagles when it mattered most, losing their home opener on Sunday.

The Lions and Eagles opened the 2022 season at Ford Field, and the Eagles prevailed, literally running away from Detroit the entire game. Detroit scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make it interesting, but the Eagles ran out the clock on the ground. The final score was 38-35.

Lions running back D’Andre Swift was by far the most productive for the Lions offense, rushing for a career-high 144 yards. Quarterback Jared Goff had a slow start, but ended with more than 200 yards through the air, including two touchdowns.

The Detroit defense struggled to contain the high powered rushing offensive of the Eagles, including containment of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who rushed for nearly 100 yards. Four different Eagles scored on the ground.

The Lions haven’t won a season opener since 2017. They will take on Washington next Sunday at home.

The Lions finished last season 3-13-1 in Dan Campbell’s first season as head coach.