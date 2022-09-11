Webber, Battier, Billups inducted into Michigan Sports Hall

MIAMI - NOVEMBER 30: Chauncey Billups #1 of the Detroit Pistons talks to referee Leroy Richardson during the game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on November 30, 2006 in Miami, Florida. The Pistons won 87-85. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Chris Webber, Shane Battier and Chauncey Billups have been inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

The trio of former basketball players were enshrined Saturday night.

Webber and Battier attended Detroit Country Day before going onto Michigan, Duke and the NBA. Billups played for the Detroit Pistons, winning the 2004 NBA MVP award.

Detroit native and former San Diego Charger star tight end Antonio Gates and former Michigan basketball coach John Beilein were also inducted.

Former Michigan softball pitcher Jennie Ritter, former Detroit Red Wing sportscaster Mickey Redmond, former Western Michigan athletic director Kathy Beauregard were also part of the class along with Olympic ice dancing medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White.

