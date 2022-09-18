Goff tosses 4 TDs, Lions hold off Washington rally for 1st win of season

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after sacking Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions got their first win of the season on Sunday vs. the Washington Commanders at Ford Field, controlling most of the game from start to finish.

The Lions jumped out to a 22-0 halftime lead, holding Washington to just two first downs in the first half. Rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson led the defense with three sacks.

But then Washington found life, scoring back-to-back touchdowns to start the second half. Detroit would answer with two touchdowns of their own, both from the arm of Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

The final score was 36-27. The Lions are now 1-1 on the year.

Goff threw for more than 250 yards and four total touchdowns, the most since joining the Lions, including two to St. Brown, and one to Josh Reynolds. St. Brown had nine catches for 119 yards to go with the pair of scores.

Lions running back D’Andre Swift also scored on a pass from Goff to go with 56 yards on the ground, as he dealt with an ankle injury.

Detroit committed just one penalty the entire game -- a false start in the first quarter -- and did not turn the ball over. The Lions defense had six total sacks in the game.

The Lions will take on the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday, their first road game of the season.