Feel the Bern: What to make of Lions loss to Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Apparently all was right with the world this past Sunday. It was a beautiful day and the Lions were playing again after a bye. And they lost. And they lost because of one-word: TURNOVERS!

Their defense did a masterful job for 3 quarters. Unfortunately in the NFL, there are 4 quarters to a game. And when you talk about turnovers, you have to start with the quarterback. Jared Goff was responsible for four turnovers in this game.

Betty Crocker had less turnovers than Jared Goff did. When a quarterback turns the ball over as many times as Goff did, you simply have no chance.

And don’t forget they were facing a Cowboys team with a rusty Dak Prescott, who had been out since the first game. It was a golden opportunity. But this has happened so many times in the past. Where a golden opportunity becomes a tarnished opportunity because they LOST!

Also, this was not the type of second season anyone was looking for from Dan Campbell. His enthusiasm and his passion are simply fantastic and unquestioned. But as Bill Parcells said, you are your record. And right now Dan Campbell is 1-5 as head coach of the Detroit Lions this year.

Have we seen any improvement? Will there be improvement?

These are the questions that have plagued Detroit for too many years. Or is this another situation where Lions fans believe and eventually their frustration and disappointment take center stage.

So what’s next for the Lions? The Miami Dolphins will be here next week. They are 4-3 on the season. As we said, Lions are 1-5.

Maybe we’ll get lucky and it’ll be a beautiful day again. Outside Ford Field. Inside is anybody’s guess…