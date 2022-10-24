Full list: First-round schedule for Michigan high school football playoffs

The first-round schedule for the Michigan high school football playoffs was released on Sunday.
Here are the pairings for the 2022 MHSAA Football Playoffs, which begin Oct. 28-29 with District Semifinals in the 11-Player Playoffs and Regional Semifinals in the 8-Player Playoffs.
Michigan high school football playoffs -- first round schedule
11-Player Pairings
DIVISION 1
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
East Kentwood (5-4) 58.097 at Rockford (9-0) 85.222
Grandville (7-2) 73.444 at Caledonia (8-1) 78.111
DISTRICT 2
Grand Ledge (7-2) 62.278 at Brighton (8-1) 79.333
Hartland (6-3) 62.667 at Holt (6-3) 64.833
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Grand Blanc (4-5) 52.333 at Davison (8-1) 79.528
Lapeer (7-2) 73.111 at Clarkston (7-2) 76.778
DISTRICT 2
Lake Orion (4-5) 51.556 at Rochester Adams (8-1) 75.653
Rochester (5-4) 52.778 at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (5-4) 56.111
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Brownstown Woodhaven (6-3) 55.917 at Belleville (9-0) 85.000
Ann Arbor Huron (5-4) 58.889 at Saline (7-2) 68.778
DISTRICT 2
Novi (5-4) 62.000 at Northville (7-2) 69.444
Detroit Catholic Central (6-2) 63.611 at Dearborn (7-2) 67.556=
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Detroit Cass Tech (6-3) 54.389 at West Bloomfield (8-1) 80.778
Troy (7-2) 62.556 at Southfield Arts & Technology (7-2) 71.014
DISTRICT 2
Utica Eisenhower (6-3) 66.667 at Macomb Dakota (9-0) 78.875
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (7-2) 74.056 at Romeo (7-2) 74.222
DIVISION 2
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (6-3) 56.056 at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (9-0) 73.000
Traverse City Central (5-4) 60.222 at Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2) 65.667
DISTRICT 2
Portage Northern (6-3) 56.056 at Byron Center (7-2) 65.556
East Lansing (6-3) 57.944 at Battle Creek Central (7-2) 63.611
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Swartz Creek (7-2) 57.556 at Midland (8-1) 69.333
Saginaw Heritage (7-2) 60.333 at Waterford Mott (7-2) 64.556
DISTRICT 2
Milford (5-4) 53.778 at Dexter (9-0) 81.444
South Lyon (6-3) 57.944 at South Lyon East (7-2) 64.333
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Dearborn Heights Crestwood (6-3) 50.889 at Livonia Franklin (8-1) 76.889
Farmington (6-3) 56.667 at Temperance Bedford (7-2) 65.444
DISTRICT 2
Ferndale (5-4) 49.556 at Birmingham Seaholm (7-2) 69.222
Warren Mott (5-4) 51.556 at Birmingham Groves (6-3) 55.222
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Warren Cousino (6-3) 50.889 at Roseville (7-2) 69.111
Grosse Pointe South (6-3) 66.333 at Warren De La Salle Collegiate (8-1) 68.528
DISTRICT 2
St Clair Shores Lakeview (6-3) 54.667 at Port Huron Northern (8-1) 61.778
Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse (5-4) 58.222 at Port Huron (7-2) 58.889
DIVISION 4
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Big Rapids (7-2) 43.667 at Whitehall (9-0) 63.667
Ludington (7-2) 48.222 at Fruitport (7-2) 53.000
DISTRICT 2
Grand Rapids Christian (3-6) 43.111 at Grand Rapids South Christian (9-0) 65.778
Ada Forest Hills Eastern (6-3) 49.556 at Hudsonville Unity Christian (5-4) 50.333
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Paw Paw (4-5) 40.889 at Edwardsburg (8-1) 62.556
Niles (5-4) 43.333 at Three Rivers (5-4) 46.667
DISTRICT 2
Vicksburg (5-4) 47.222 at Hastings (8-1) 59.222
Chelsea (5-4) 54.778 at Charlotte (8-1) 56.000
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Ortonville Brandon (6-3) 49.556 at Goodrich (8-1) 61.556
Freeland (7-2) 49.778 at North Branch (8-1) 56.111
DISTRICT 2
Marysville (5-4) 43.000 at Madison Heights Lamphere (7-2) 51.889
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (3-5) 44.083 at Croswell-Lexington (7-2) 51.556
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Adrian (5-4) 43.222 at Riverview (9-0) 65.333
Carleton Airport (7-2) 48.111 at Tecumseh (9-0) 63.444
DISTRICT 2
Livonia Clarenceville (5-4) 43.889 at Redford Union (9-0) 60.889
Garden City (6-3) 46.889 at Dearborn Divine Child (7-2) 52.778
DIVISION 5
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Ogemaw Heights (7-2) 42.444 at Gladwin (9-0) 52.167
Kingsley (7-2) 48.444 at Kingsford (6-3) 48.778
DISTRICT 2
Shepherd (6-3) 39.000 at Muskegon Oakridge (8-1) 58.000
Howard City Tri County (7-2) 42.667 at Belding (8-1) 56.667
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (5-4) 41.056 at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1) 62.222
Hopkins (5-4) 41.556 at Berrien Springs (6-2) 44.639
DISTRICT 2
Olivet (7-2) 45.778 at Portland (8-1) 59.556
Williamston (7-2) 53.778 at Corunna (7-2) 57.889
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Birch Run (5-4) 38.667 at Frankenmuth (9-0) 60.889
Essexville Garber (6-3) 41.333 at Saginaw Swan Valley (6-3) 46.111
DISTRICT 2
Yale (5-4) 39.222 at Marine City (7-2) 56.333
Flint Hamady (8-1) 41.833 at Armada (7-2) 52.111
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Dundee (6-3) 41.111 at Flat Rock (6-3) 50.889
Grosse Ile (5-4) 42.111 at Romulus Summit Academy North (7-2) 48.000
DISTRICT 2
Detroit Southeastern (6-3) 38.500 at Detroit Country Day (5-3) 44.722
St. Clair Shores South Lake (6-3) 40.444 at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (6-3) 42.667
DIVISION 6
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Houghton (6-3) 34.778 at Negaunee (9-0) 49.333
Calumet (6-3) 36.667 at Menominee (5-4) 39.764
DISTRICT 2
Elk Rapids (6-3) 34.222 at Gladstone (7-2) 54.222
Manistee (6-3) 40.556 at Boyne City (9-0) 44.889
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Montague (3-6) 35.444 at Reed City (8-1) 52.889
Kent City (7-2) 39.667 at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-2) 40.444
DISTRICT 2
Sanford Meridian (6-3) 34.333 at Millington (8-1) 45.389
Clare (5-4) 36.778 at Standish-Sterling (7-1) 44.153
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Watervliet (6-3) 40.125 at Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-1) 65.556
Buchanan (8-1) 46.083 at Constantine (8-1) 50.889
DISTRICT 2
Lansing Catholic (4-5) 36.333 at Durand (9-0) 52.778
Ovid-Elsie (7-2) 45.556 at Almont (6-3) 51.222
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Ida (4-5) 34.667 at Clinton (9-0) 50.667
Detroit Voyageur College Prep (7-2) 44.667 at Ecorse (8-1) 47.444
DISTRICT 2
Clawson (5-4) 33.556 at Madison Heights Bishop Foley (9-0) 49.667
Detroit Northwestern (6-3) 33.667 at Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-1) 47.889
DIVISION 7
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
L’Anse (4-5) 26.889 at Traverse City St. Francis (9-0) 56.833
Benzie Central (3-6) 30.333 at Charlevoix (8-1) 38.778
DISTRICT 2
Lake City (5-4) 28.444 at Ithaca (8-1) 44.222
Ravenna (6-3) 36.667 at North Muskegon (8-1) 41.000
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Burton Bendle (4-5) 26.236 at New Lothrop (7-2) 42.000
Bath (6-3) 30.222 at Pewamo-Westphalia (5-4) 33.000
DISTRICT 2
Cass City (5-4) 31.000 at Montrose (6-3) 37.667
Bad Axe (6-3) 33.111 at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (8-1) 36.667
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Niles Brandywine (4-5) 27.139 at Lawton (7-2) 40.236
Delton Kellogg (4-5) 31.944 at Schoolcraft (6-3) 36.192
DISTRICT 2
Homer (7-2) 35.000 at Jackson Lumen Christi (6-3) 51.333
Union City (7-2) 36.333 at Hudson (8-1) 48.111
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Erie Mason (6-3) 30.000 at Napoleon (9-0) 41.556
Grass Lake (5-4) 31.444 at Manchester (5-4) 31.778
DISTRICT 2
Southfield Bradford Academy (3-6) 26.889 at Detroit Central (9-0) 52.167
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (7-2) 35.444 at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (4-5) 41.556
DIVISION 8
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Ishpeming (4-5) 28.889 at Iron Mountain (8-1) 45.556
Bark River-Harris (7-2) 32.556 at St. Ignace (7-2) 34.444
DISTRICT 2
East Jordan (5-4) 26.889 at Frankfort (8-1) 36.222
McBain (5-4) 27.222 at Evart (8-1) 35.889
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
White Cloud (6-3) 28.000 at Beal City (9-0) 40.667
Carson City-Crystal (8-1) 30.667 at Fowler (8-1) 36.778
DISTRICT 2
Saginaw Nouvel (6-3) 34.056 at Ubly (9-0) 40.222
Harbor Beach (8-1) 37.222 at Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (8-1) 38.556
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Decatur (6-3) 30.331 at Reading (7-2) 35.556
White Pigeon (6-3) 32.109 at Centreville (6-3) 33.206
DISTRICT 2
Addison (5-4) 29.111 at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (9-0) 46.778
Melvindale Academy for Business & Tech (7-2) 31.000 at Riverview Gabriel Richard (6-3) 40.444
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Marlette (5-4) 27.333 at Marine City Cardinal Mooney (7-2) 39.667
Flint Beecher (4-4) 29.875 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (6-3) 31.500
DISTRICT 2
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (4-5) 26.889 at Detroit Leadership Academy (4-5) 31.333
Detroit Community (5-4) 27.722 at Mount Clemens (7-2) 31.056
8-Player Pairings
DIVISION 1
REGION 1
Norway (6-3) 30.583 at Munising (9-0) 37.833
Newberry (8-1) 33.681 at Rogers City (9-0) 37.333
REGION 2
Indian River Inland Lakes (6-3) 31.000 at Merrill (9-0) 37.000
Fulton (7-2) 31.444 at Breckenridge (7-2) 31.444
REGION 3
Tekonsha (7-2) 30.361 at Martin (7-2) 37.736
Gobles (7-2) 32.444 at Adrian Lenawee Christian (7-2) 33.444
REGION 4
Deckerville (6-3) 31.000 at Kingston (9-0) 35.667
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (8-1) 33.556 at Brown City (8-1) 34.014
DIVISION 2
REGION 1
Stephenson (6-3) 28.000 at Powers North Central (9-0) 36.333
Lake Linden-Hubbell (6-3) 28.000 at Crystal Falls Forest Park (7-2) 30.778
REGION 2
Posen (7-2) 29.873 at Marion (9-0) 37.315
Central Lake (7-2) 29.944 at Gaylord St Mary (7-2) 30.486
REGION 3
Kinde North Huron (6-3) 26.000 at Au Gres-Sims (8-1) 34.556
Morrice (7-2) 31.444 at Peck (7-2) 31.778
REGION 4
Camden-Frontier (5-4) 26.889 at Colon (9-0) 39.333
Mendon (7-2) 31.778 at Climax-Scotts (8-1) 35.972
District Finals for 11-player and Regional Finals for 8-player will follow during the weekend of Nov. 4-5, and the weekend of Nov. 11-12 will have Regional Finals in the 11-Player Playoffs and Semifinals in the 8-Player Playoffs. The 8-Player Semifinals will pair the winners of Region 1 vs. Region 2 and the winners of Region 3 vs. Region 4, at the sites of the highest-ranked team.
Semifinal games in the 11-Player Playoffs will take place Nov. 18-19, pairing the winners of Region 1 vs. Region 2 and the winners of Region 3 vs. Region 4. The MHSAA will assign 11-Player Semifinals at neutral sites.
All playoff tickets except for Finals (both 11 and 8-player) will be sold online only via GoFan at https://gofan.co/ to provide for a cashless and contactless purchasing process.
For 11-Player, tickets to District Semifinals and District Finals cost $7, tickets to Regional Finals are $9, and tickets to Semifinals cost $10. For 8-player, tickets for Regional Semifinals are $7, tickets for Regional Finals are $9, and tickets for Semifinals cost $10.
The 8-Player Finals will take place Nov. 19 at Northern Michigan University’s Superior Dome in Marquette, and the 11-Player Finals will be played Nov. 25-26 at Ford Field in Detroit. An all-day ticket for 8-Player Finals costs $10 and includes admission to both games, and an all-day ticket for the 11-Player Finals costs $20 and includes admission to that day’s four games.