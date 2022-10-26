Infamous Michigan football fan shares story of becoming viral meme after 2015 loss to Michigan State

The infamous University of Michigan football fan recalls the moment that turned him into a meme.

Saturday (Oct. 29) will be seven years since Wolverines punter Blake O’Neill lost control of the ball on the Michigan State Spartans 38-yard-line, which they recovered while dashing the end zone in walk-off fashion.

The astonishing moment left the football world amazed and shocked. But none were more perplexed than Chris Baldwin, who became an internet sensation overnight after his invention of the surrender cobra was captured nationwide.

“About halfway on my way back to the dorm walking is when finally, all of the texts started coming through,” said Baldwin. “It wasn’t just one or two. My phone just kept vibrating and vibrating, dozens of text messages- family, friends, you know, people I went to high school with that I haven’t talked to in a few years. Like everybody couldn’t believe they saw me.”

Baldwin did not aim to make a big reaction, and even with a stadium of stunned fans, his reaction was the one that was used and ultimately used as a meme.

“As sad as that is to say, my emotion was really thinking about, ‘oh no, here goes a season that started so great,’ thinking about those elements of it beyond the craziness that was the play.”

Baldwin maintains season tickets for U of M football more than four years after his graduation. He has fun with the recognition he received from the viral moment.

He enjoys everything from being interviewed on media outlets to taking pictures with fans as he enjoys it all.

“It’s been fun,” Baldwin said. “I always say I would’ve taken the win over the fame or whatever you want to call it.”