‘Best post-game interview ever:’ Lions’ Jamaal Williams captures all emotions after Packers win

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Jamaal Williams #30 of the Detroit Lions celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

DETROIT – After Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams broke Barry Sanders’ single-season touchdown record on Sunday night vs. his old team, the Green Bay Packers, all of the emotions were on display.

In a post-game interview on Sunday Night Football, Williams broke down into tears, dedicating the game to his late great grandfather. “I’m grateful to be able to play this game for my great-grandfather. I’m glad that he’s looking down on me and I know I’m making him proud.”

Jamaal Williams dedicates tonight’s win to his late great-grandfather. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/5Oqi5K2ML5 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 9, 2023

He then completely switched gears, and sent a message directly to the haters.

“And another thing: Stop playing us, man,” Williams told Stark. “We the Detroit Lions. We the Detroit Lions. Stop playing with us. I don’t even watch TV, but I heard everybody already picked the Packers over us. Stop playing with us. That’s all I gotta say, man. Don’t let these tears fool you. It’s all dog around this mug.”

“It’s all DAWG around this mug.” 😂



#OnePride pic.twitter.com/9guKATRvZB — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 9, 2023

Both interviews went viral on Twitter after the game. The complete switch of emotions in the same interview had Lions fans calling it the best post-game interview of all time. It was pretty good.

