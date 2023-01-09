Lions clown Aaron Rodgers, Packers on social media after spoiler win at Lambeau Field

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after losing to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

After the Lions played spoiler to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, the team’s social media accounts emptied the drafts.

The Lions stunned the Packers on Sunday night, winning at Lambeau Field, and eliminating the Packers from the playoffs in a must-win situation for Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers has been talking trash, directly and indirectly, about the Lions since they beat him earlier this season.

More: Aaron Rodgers refused to respect the Detroit Lions, so they ended his season

One video showed a compilation of clips from Aaron Rodgers mentioning “that team,” the Lions, in several disrespectful ways. That TikTok video has gone viral with more than 840,000 times as of this typing.

A second video showed a collection of sports pundits on ESPN, Fox and others emphatically stating the Lions had no chance to beat Green Bay. They were wrong. That video has also gone viral, with more than 370,000 views.

The Lions finish the season 9-8, their first winning record since 2017, including a sweep of the Packers. It didn’t end with a playoff berth, but it was a fun ride.

