Lions stun Packers at Lambeau Field, spoiling Green Bay’s playoff hopes

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions looks to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Lions couldn’t clinch a playoff spot, but they played spoiler on Sunday night with a big road win vs. the Packers at Lambeau Field, dashing Green Bay’s playoff hopes.

The win keeps Green Bay out of the playoffs. Detroit was eliminated after Seattle beat the Rams earlier on Sunday. Seattle now moves into the final NFC playoff spot.

Detroit won both matchups with Green Bay this season, and finishes the season with a 9-8 record -- a winning record for the first time since 2017.

Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions won eight of their last ten games to end the season. The final score on Sunday night was 20-16.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw for more than 200 yards, while running back Jamaal Williams added two more touchdowns to his record-breaking scoring season.

The Detroit defense forced two big turnovers, including a fumble at the end of the first half as the Packers were in the red zone, and an interception by Kerby Joseph in the fourth quarter.

The Lions had an incredible second half to the season, rebounding from a 1-6 start to the season, ending just one game short of a playoff spot.

The Lions enter the offseason with a young core to build around on both sides the ball, two first round draft picks, and plenty of cap space.

It’s hard to argue that this Lions season wasn’t a success given the expectations to start the year, and the 1-6 start, but Lions fans will want to see more winning next year before they put “Same Old Lions” to rest.