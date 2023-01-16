39º

Grand Valley State football coach Matt Mitchell leaving to join staff at Wisconsin

Mitchell has been with the Lakers for 19 years

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Matt Mitchell (Grand Valley State University)

ALLENDALE, Mich.Grand Valley State University’s head football coach Matt Mitchell is leaving to join the staff of the Wisconsin Badgers.

The west Michigan D-2 football team has announced that their head coach has stepped down. The school made the announcement on Sunday night, saying that the now-former coach of the Lakers will be pursuing other coaching opportunities.

According to senior ESPN reporter Pete Thamel, Mitchell was hired to be the special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Wisconsin.

Mitchell coached at GVSU for 19 years, helping guide the Lakers to the 2022 GLIAC Championship, and got the team to a No. 1 ranking in the AFCA and D2 football national polls.

He was head coach for 13 years and an assistant coach for six years. During his time in Allendale, he coached in three NCAA DII Championship games, six NCAA semifinals, and 11 NCAA quarterfinals.

“Grand Valley State is a special place, and I built so many wonderful relationships with our players, current and former, our coaching staff, the athletics administration, the football alumni, and within the University. It was an honor to recruit and lead the young men that put so much time and effort into the culture that is Grand Valley State football,” Mitchell said in a statement.

Before joining GVSU, Mitchell was an assistant coach at Wartburg College in Iowa for four years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and secondary education from Cornell College in Iowa and graduated in 1997.

Grand Valley State University will be looking for a new head coach for the Lakers immediately.

Below are a few tweets from Lakers football players showing appreciation for Mitchell and his leadership:

