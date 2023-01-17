Paris Hilton, NBC reveal logo for 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Super Wild Card Weekend and a cameo by TV and fashion icon Paris Hilton helped NBC kick off the campaign for the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad.

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will take place next summer from July 26-August 11.

Hilton made her surprise appearance in a 20-second promo during NBC’s coverage of the NFL Wild Card Playoff game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The spot opens in a dreamy, sun-bathed room as a voice says, “Next summer, the eyes of the world will be on...” and we see a woman, in a long gown, cross the floor to open a pair of terrace doors. Finally, the woman turns and says, “Paris,” and Paris Hilton is revealed.

After a flurry of Olympic highlights the camera returns to a disappointed Hilton as she realizes the attention will be on the world’s athletes competing in the French capital, and not her, in the summer of 2024.

Watch the spot and the outtakes from the shoot below.

View social media post: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=apuN7YhUWjg

View social media post: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JEjL2m1DmKM