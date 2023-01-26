Michigan Panthers to play USFL games at Detroit’s Ford Field in 2023

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - JUNE 19: Head coach Jeff Fisher of the Michigan Panthers talks with reporters after the Michigan Panthers defeated the Pittsburgh Maulers 33-21 at Legion Field on June 19, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/USFL/Getty Images)

The Michigan Panthers are coming home to play games in Detroit for the USFL this year.

The Panthers, along with all other USFL teams, played at one venue in Alabama last year as part of the inaugural season. Now, teams are branching out into other areas, some into their own local markets.

The Panthers and the USFL Philadelphia team, the Stars, will both be using Ford Field in Detroit as their home base, the USFL announced on Thursday.

The Panthers had a bad first season, but they did win the first ever USFL championship back in 1983, at the Pontiac Silverdome. They actually played the Stars in the championship.

The Panthers are led by former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher.

Fisher, 63, coached the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans from 1994 to 2010, and then the Rams from 2012 to 2016. His most successful season came in 1999, when the Titans won the AFC and lost in Super Bowl XXXIV vs. the Rams.

The 2023 season schedule has not yet been announced. But we do know the team will kickoff the season on April 30.