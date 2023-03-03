Shiffrin misses out in super-G, still chasing 86th victory

(Marco Trovati, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

KVITFJELL – American skier Mikaela Shiffrin was in third place after her run in a World Cup super-G on Friday and missed out on a record-tying 86th career victory.

Shiffrin was the ninth starter and trailed leader Elena Curtoni of Italy by 0.15 seconds. The start list includes 50 skiers.

Shiffrin needs one victory to match Ingemar Stenmark ’s total victories on the all-time list. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s.

Shiffrin's next race is a downhill on Saturday.

Shiffrin broke a tie on the all-time women’s win list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn in January. Vonn had 82 wins when she retired in 2019.

