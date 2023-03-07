Lions officially announce full 2023 coaching staff: Here’s the list

The Detroit Lions finalized the coaching staff for the upcoming 2023 season, ahead of the official opening of the league’s offseason.
Most of the staff from last year is returning -- but there are some new names, including former Lions cornerback Dre Bly, who is now the cornerbacks coach.
Assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley left the Lions for the Colts. He’s been replaced by Scottie Montgomery.
Here’s the full 2023 Detroit Lions coaching staff:
- Dan Campbell – Head Coach
- Scottie Montgomery – Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs
- Ben Johnson – Offensive Coordinator
- Aaron Glenn – Defensive Coordinator
- Dave Fipp – Special Teams Coordinator
- J.T. Barrett – Assistant Quarterbacks
- Wayne Blair – Defensive Quality Control
- Dre Bly – Cornerbacks
- Mark Brunell – Quarterbacks
- David Corrao – Defensive Assistant/Outside Linebackers
- Cameron Davis – Assistant Defensive Line
- Brian Duker – Defensive Backs
- Tanner Engstrand – Passing Game Coordinator
- John Fox – Senior Defensive Assistant
- Hank Fraley – Offensive Line
- Shaun Dion Hamilton – Assistant Linebackers
- Steve Heiden – Tight Ends
- Jim Hostler – Senior Offensive Assistant
- Jett Modkins – Assistant Special Teams
- Steve Oliver – Assistant Offensive Line
- Antwaan Randle El – Wide Receivers
- Seth Ryan – Assistant Wide Receivers
- John Scott Jr. – Defensive Line
- Kelvin Sheppard – Linebackers
- Dre Thompson – WCF Minority Coaching Assistant/Defensive Quality Control
- Mike Clark – Director of Sports Performance
- Jill Costanza – Director of Sports Science
- Josh Schuler – Head Strength & Conditioning
- Morris Henry – Assistant Strength & Conditioning
