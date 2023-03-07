Lions officially announce full 2023 coaching staff: Here’s the list

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions reacts during the first half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Detroit Lions finalized the coaching staff for the upcoming 2023 season, ahead of the official opening of the league’s offseason.

Most of the staff from last year is returning -- but there are some new names, including former Lions cornerback Dre Bly, who is now the cornerbacks coach.

Assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley left the Lions for the Colts. He’s been replaced by Scottie Montgomery.

Here’s the full 2023 Detroit Lions coaching staff:

Dan Campbell – Head Coach

Scottie Montgomery – Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs

Ben Johnson – Offensive Coordinator

Aaron Glenn – Defensive Coordinator

Dave Fipp – Special Teams Coordinator

J.T. Barrett – Assistant Quarterbacks

Wayne Blair – Defensive Quality Control

Dre Bly – Cornerbacks

Mark Brunell – Quarterbacks

David Corrao – Defensive Assistant/Outside Linebackers

Cameron Davis – Assistant Defensive Line

Brian Duker – Defensive Backs

Tanner Engstrand – Passing Game Coordinator

John Fox – Senior Defensive Assistant

Hank Fraley – Offensive Line

Shaun Dion Hamilton – Assistant Linebackers

Steve Heiden – Tight Ends

Jim Hostler – Senior Offensive Assistant

Jett Modkins – Assistant Special Teams

Steve Oliver – Assistant Offensive Line

Antwaan Randle El – Wide Receivers

Seth Ryan – Assistant Wide Receivers

John Scott Jr. – Defensive Line

Kelvin Sheppard – Linebackers

Dre Thompson – WCF Minority Coaching Assistant/Defensive Quality Control

Mike Clark – Director of Sports Performance

Jill Costanza – Director of Sports Science

Josh Schuler – Head Strength & Conditioning

Morris Henry – Assistant Strength & Conditioning

