Detroit Lions 2023 schedule: Here’s who they’ll play next season

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: The Detroit Lions celebrate after a turnover during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Detroit Lions wrapped up the 2022 schedule on Sunday night with a win vs. the Green Bay Packers, finishing the season with a winning record for the first time since 2017.

The end of the season brings a look at next season’s opponents list. Here’s who will be rolling into Ford Field -- and where the Lions will be visiting next season:

Home games:

Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota, of course, and then Atlanta, Carolina, Denver, Las Vegas and Seattle

Road games:

Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota, Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Dallas and Baltimore

Dates and times won’t be known until the summer, but you can already see some fun games -- bring on the Chiefs!

