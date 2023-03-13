Lions re-sign defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs after productive first season in Detroit

Isaiah Buggs #96 of the Detroit Lions walks off the filed after a win over the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on January 01, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have re-signed defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs after his productive first season with the team.

Buggs joined the Lions in 2022 after spending the first three years of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played in all 17 games, making 46 tackles, hitting the quarterback 10 times, and registering his first sack.

The Lions didn’t announce specifics about the contract’s length or value.

Buggs’ play during the second half of the season was a big reason the Lions improved defensively and finished with eight wins in their final 10 games. As the roster stands, Buggs is a favorite to start on the interior of the defensive line next year.