Report: Lions, Emmanuel Moseley agree on 1-year deal

Emmanuel Moseley #4 of the San Francisco 49ers defends during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 9, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Detroit Lions and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley have agreed on a $6 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday.

Moseley started 33 games in five years with the San Francisco 49ers. He missed the final 12 games last season after tearing his ACL. Moseley has four interceptions, 33 pass breakups and held opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating under 70.0 over the past two seasons.

Moseley is the second cornerback the Lions have added in the first two days of free agency. They agreed to a deal with Cam Sutton on Monday.

The Lions allowed the third-most yards passing in 2022.

