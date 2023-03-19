Michigan State basketball advances to Sweet 16 with win over Marquette

Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans talks with Tyson Walker #2 against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the first half in the second round game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 19, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 7 seed Michigan State advanced to the Sweet 16 on Sunday with an upset win over No. 2 seed Marquette.

The Spartans will play No. 3 seed Kansas State on either Thursday or Friday of next week.

Michigan State once again ran out to an early lead, going up 18-5 within the first eight minutes. A 12-point lead with under six minutes remaining was cut to just five by halftime.

Marquette took an early lead in the second half, but Michigan State used an 8-0 spurt to take a 48-42 lead with under eight minutes left to play. That lead ultimately held up, as the Golden Eagles could never quite get back even.

In the end, the Spartans closed on a 13-5 run and won by a final score of 69-60.

Tyson Walker led Michigan State with 23 points, while A.J. Hoggard had 13. Joey Hauser had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Mady Sissoko had eight points and 10 rebounds.

This is Michigan State’s first trip to the Sweet 16 since a Final Four run in 2019.