Report: Lions trade Jeff Okudah to Atlanta for 5th round pick

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 13: Jeff Okudah #1 of the Detroit Lions celebrates an interception returned for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions are reportedly trading former first round pick Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick.

The Lions selected Okudah out of Ohio State with the third overall pick in the 2020 draft. He was heading into the fourth year of his rookie contract.

The Falcons send Detroit a fifth-round pick for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft later this month, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Okudah played 25 of his 50 total games with the Lions, struggling with injuries and various benching incidents. He shows some flashes on the field, but mostly became a coverage liability.

The Lions have bolstered their secondary through free agency, adding safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Mosely.