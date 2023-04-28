Detroit Lions select Iowa LB Jack Campbell with No. 18 pick in NFL draft

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 27: Quarterback Adrian Martinez #2 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers is pressured in the second half by linebacker Jack Campbell #31 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on November 27, 2020 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have selected Iowa Hawkeyes star linebacker Jack Campbell with the No. 18 pick in the first round of the NFL draft.

Campbell had 125 total tackles, 66 assisted tackles, and 59 solo tackles, with two interceptions, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

During his final season as a collegiate athlete, the 6′5″ 246 pound linebacker racked up some hardware as he is the Butkus Award winner and the William V. Campbell Trophy recipient.

The Lions prioritized their pass defense during the 2023 offseason by trading former lottery pick Jeff Okudah and adding safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley to bolster that side of the ball.

Pairing what many are calling a Leighton Vander Esch type of player with Michigan Wolverines legend and former No. 2 draft pick Aidan Hutchinson could bring nightmares for opposing offenses. Believe it or not, Hutchinson faced the most double teams as an edge rusher last season, so adding Campbell would alleviate pressure.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Jack Campbell #31 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

An early look at next season’s defense will feature Kerby Joseph, Hutchinson, Johnson, Sutton, Moseley, and now Campbell, which could mean scary hours for opposing offenses.

The Lions took Alabama running Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 pick to go along with D’Andre Swift and newly acquired bruiser David Montgomery.