Detroit Tigers trade for Marlins minor-league infielder Joe Rizzo

Joe Rizzo #72 of the Miami Marlins fields his position in the first inning against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Stadium on March 4, 2023 in Jupiter, Florida.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have acquired Miami Marlins minor-league infielder Joe Rizzo in exchange for cash.

Rizzo, 25, has played 43 games between Double-A and Triple-A this season, batting a combined .203 with three home runs, nine doubles, 43 strikeouts, and 17 walks in 182 plate appearances.

He has spent time at both first base and third base this season, and has also played some second base in the past.

The Tigers have received the third-worst production in MLB from the third-base position. In 229 plate appearances, Tigers third basemen have posted a .594 OPS with five home runs, 11 doubles, 25 walks, and 63 strikeouts.

Since being drafted in the second round by the Seattle Mariners in 2016, Rizzo has spent seven seasons in the minors, totaling 59 homers, 132 doubles, a .262 batting average, a .334 on-base percentage, and a .388 slugging percentage across 2,900 plate appearances.

His best season came in 2022, when he hit 30 doubles and 21 homers while posting an .810 OPS at Double-A.