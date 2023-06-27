Detroit Tigers starter gets hurt 15 pitches into game, replacement also injured very next inning

Manger A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on during batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 21, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers just cannot catch a break.

Eduardo Rodriguez, Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, Alex Faedo, Spencer Turnbull, Beau Brieske, and Matt Manning are already out of the starting rotation because of injuries. On Monday, that list grew even longer.

Matthew Boyd got off to a rough start against the powerful Texas Rangers, allowing a home run on his second pitch. He struck out the next two batters before throwing a ball several feet over catcher Jake Rogers’ head and wincing in pain.

Manager A.J. Hinch came out with a trainer to check on Boyd, and they decided to remove him from the game.

Will Vest was called on to give the Tigers some length out of the bullpen, but after recording the final out of the first and two outs in the second, he landed awkwardly and starting limping around the mound. He was pulled from the game after 17 pitches.

So, 32 pitches into the first game of a seven-game road trip, the Tigers are down another starter and a relief pitcher.