Dexter teen becomes youngest professional female soccer player to sign with adidas

DEXTER, Mich. – A high school sophomore from Dexter, Michigan has become the youngest ever professional female soccer player in the U.S. to sign with adidas.

Chloe Ricketts, a 15-year-old who recently signed with the Washington Spirit soccer club out of D.C., has also signed a brand partnership deal with adidas as of Wednesday, March 29. The sportswear brand says Ricketts was signed in an effort to empower “athletes of all ages to see new possibilities on and off the field.”

Ricketts signed a multi-year contract with adidas, officials said Wednesday.

“It feels like a dream to be joining the three stripes family,” Ricketts said. “Being a woman in professional sports means that I can lift other young female athletes up, and I’m excited to have the support of adidas in doing that.”

The young midfielder has quickly gained notoriety within the community, having earned titles from the Michigan State Cup and the National League Great Lakes Conference. On March 2, she signed with Washington Spirit, which participates in the National Women’s Soccer League.

At 15 years old, Ricketts is the youngest women’s soccer player to ever sign with a NWSL team. She is also the youngest person to play for AFC Ann Arbor’s women’s soccer team.

Adidas says the teen will “be an influential leader for the sport as professional soccer continues to grow domestically.”

Soccer has gained more and more popularity throughout the U.S. in recent years, including here in Michigan and Detroit. In addition to professional leagues, interest in local youth leagues also seems to be growing.

