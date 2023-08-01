Live updates: Trade rumors involving Detroit Tigers on deadline day

DETROIT – The MLB trade deadline is hours away, and the Detroit Tigers should be among the most active teams on Tuesday.

New team president Scott Harris has only a few hours left to trade starting pitchers Eduardo Rodriguez and Michael Lorenzen, who are both generating interest from contenders.

Lorenzen is on a one-year deal with Detroit, and Rodriguez can opt out of his contract after this season. That means both players are two-month rentals who will become free agents this offseason.

Here are the latest rumors involving the Tigers on trade deadline day (Tuesday, Aug. 1):

Aug. 1

Tigers asking price for both Eduardo Rodriguez and Michael Lorenzen remains steep, and rival executives think the Tigers are trying to be the “last man standing at the ball,” according to Ken Rosenthal, of The Athletic.

Orioles, Reds, Diamondbacks, Astros, Dodgers, Braves, and Red Sox are listed by Rosenthal as looking for starting pitchers.

Tigers expected to trade both Eduardo Rodriguez and Michael Lorenzen before the 6 p.m. deadline, but their prices remain high, according to Mark Feinsand, of MLB.com.

Angels are still looking to add one more pitcher before the deadline, as of Monday night, according to Jon Morosi, of MLB Network.

Orioles have joined the conversation about a Justin Verlander trade while also continuing talks with the Tigers, according to Jon Morosi, of MLB Network.

There’s “little sign of progress” between the Orioles and Mets on a Justin Verlander deal, according to Jon Heyman, of MLB Network.

Reds are reluctant to pay high price for top starting pitchers, according to Jon Morosi, of MLB Network.

July 31

Dodgers, Orioles, Astros, Giants, Rays, Diamondbacks, Reds, Marlins, Phillies, and Braves remain interested in the starting pitching market, and that’s why the Tigers have continued to keep prices high, according to Jon Morosi, of MLB Network.

Orioles continue to talk to Tigers about Michael Lorenzen, according to Jon Morosi, of MLB Network.

July 29

Dodgers have Eduardo Rodriguez on list of possible pitching targets, even after Lance Lynn trade, according to Jack Harris and Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times.

Marlins interested in Michael Lorenzen, according to Jon Heyman, of MLB Network.

Michael Lorenzen “will surely be dealt,” according to Heyman.

July 27

Rangers, Rays, Reds, Phillies, and Diamondbacks interested in Eduardo Rodriguez, according to Mark Feinsand, of MLB.com.

Orioles interested in Michael Lorenzen, according to Jon Morosi, of MLB Network.