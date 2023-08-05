WWE’s biggest party of the summer ‘Summerslam’ returns to Metro Detroit for first time since 1993

DETROIT – World Wrestling Entertainment’s biggest party of the summer, Summerslam, returns triumphantly to Metro Detroit for the first time since 1993.
The pay-per-view event will be held Saturday (Aug. 5) at 7:30 p.m. inside Ford Field, where the last pay-per-view occurred during WrestleMania 23 in 2007.
Summerslam was held inside the Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan, 30 years ago, where the next American hero Lex Luger headlined against World Wrestling Federation champion Yokozuna.
Headlining the upcoming 36th annual Summerslam will be Yoko’s Samoan cousins Roman Reigns (the Undisputed WWE Universal champion of the world) and “Main Event” Jey Uso, who will do battle in a Tribal Combat match to determine not only the new champion but who will be the leader of their family heritage called The Bloodline.
Professional wrestling has a rich history in Detroit as legends such as The Sheik, Abdullah The Butcher, George “The Animal” Steele, Kevin Nash, Rhyno, Sabu, Monty Brown, Eric Bischoff, Detroit Pistons “Bad Boy” Dennis “Rodzilla” Rodman, and more have had amazing matches in the Motor City.
There will be eight matches in total for the 36th annual event which include the likes of:
|Matches
|Stipulations
|Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
|Singles match
|Seth ‘Freaking’ Rollins vs. Finn Bálor
|WWE World Heavyweight Championship match
|Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair
|Triple Threat match for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship
|Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa) vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso
|Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and recognition of Tribal Chief
|Ricochet vs. Logan Paul
|Singles match
|Gunther (With Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) vs. Drew McIntyre
|Singles match for the WWE International Championship
|Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler
|MMA Rules match
|Summerslam Battle Royal presented by Slim Jim
|25-man battle royal
So far, ticket sales for the pay-per-view event will draw about 50,000 inside the Detroit Lions football stadium, and rumors are that the event will shatter records for the largest box office gross in the United States outside of WrestleMania.
The show, which will feature both rosters from Friday Night Smackdown and Monday Night Raw, is expected to be filled with shocking surprises.
For instance, will Senior Money in the Bank Damien Priest cash in his briefcase and become heavyweight champion? What about Iyo Sky? Will she cash in on the women’s side?
Who do you think will interfere and or cause a swerve during the family battle between Reigns and Uso?
Do you think Rikishi, Jimmy Uso, or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will return to extend The Bloodline storyline?
Looks like @WWE is looking to electrify @fordfield Saturday. That lightning bolt could only mean 1 thing!! @TheRock?????? #TheBloodline #WeTheOnes and you're the ✌️🏾. #WWESummerSlam pic.twitter.com/wGbo2d9GCW— Brandon L. Carr (@Carrpediem21) August 3, 2023
What about major returns during the show from past legends to future superstars like Bray Wyatt and the Wyatt Family?
One of the major rumors swirling around is the return of Randy Orton, who has been shelved since suffering a back injury in 2022.
With that stacked lineup (Card subject to change), who are you looking forward to cheering for Saturday night?
Summerslam 2023 Detroit shop
At the #Summerslam2023 shop in downtown Detroit. Ran into #TheBigRedMachine #Kane #AlundraBlayze #BambamBigelow and #SethRollins displays. Cool feature. pic.twitter.com/MEv2ckfQNP— Brandon L. Carr (@Carrpediem21) August 4, 2023
I need an official #WWE championship belt ahead of Saturday nights show. Which one should I get? #RomanReigns #SethRollins #StoneColdSteveAustin #DwayneJohnson #TheRock pic.twitter.com/QXLLawAZYF— Brandon L. Carr (@Carrpediem21) August 4, 2023