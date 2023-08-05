WWE’s biggest party of the summer ‘Summerslam’ returns to Metro Detroit for first time since 1993

World Wrestling Entertainment’s biggest party of the summer, Summerslam, returns triumphantly to Metro Detroit for the first time since 1993.

DETROIT – World Wrestling Entertainment’s biggest party of the summer, Summerslam, returns triumphantly to Metro Detroit for the first time since 1993.

The pay-per-view event will be held Saturday (Aug. 5) at 7:30 p.m. inside Ford Field, where the last pay-per-view occurred during WrestleMania 23 in 2007.

World Wrestling Entertainment’s biggest party of the summer, Summerslam, returns triumphantly to Metro Detroit for the first time since 1993. (AP)

Summerslam was held inside the Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan, 30 years ago, where the next American hero Lex Luger headlined against World Wrestling Federation champion Yokozuna.

Headlining the upcoming 36th annual Summerslam will be Yoko’s Samoan cousins Roman Reigns (the Undisputed WWE Universal champion of the world) and “Main Event” Jey Uso, who will do battle in a Tribal Combat match to determine not only the new champion but who will be the leader of their family heritage called The Bloodline.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: (L-R) Roman Reigns after defeating Cody Rhodes for Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match during WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium on April 02, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Professional wrestling has a rich history in Detroit as legends such as The Sheik, Abdullah The Butcher, George “The Animal” Steele, Kevin Nash, Rhyno, Sabu, Monty Brown, Eric Bischoff, Detroit Pistons “Bad Boy” Dennis “Rodzilla” Rodman, and more have had amazing matches in the Motor City.

12 Jun 1998: Dennis (Rodzilla) Rodman faces Hollywood Hogan (right) during the WCW Bash at the Beach at the Cox Arena in San Diego, California. Mandatory Credit: Scott Paymer /Allsport (Getty Images)

There will be eight matches in total for the 36th annual event which include the likes of:

Matches Stipulations Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar Singles match Seth ‘Freaking’ Rollins vs. Finn Bálor WWE World Heavyweight Championship match Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair Triple Threat match for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa) vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and recognition of Tribal Chief Ricochet vs. Logan Paul Singles match Gunther (With Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) vs. Drew McIntyre Singles match for the WWE International Championship Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler MMA Rules match Summerslam Battle Royal presented by Slim Jim 25-man battle royal

So far, ticket sales for the pay-per-view event will draw about 50,000 inside the Detroit Lions football stadium, and rumors are that the event will shatter records for the largest box office gross in the United States outside of WrestleMania.

The show, which will feature both rosters from Friday Night Smackdown and Monday Night Raw, is expected to be filled with shocking surprises.

For instance, will Senior Money in the Bank Damien Priest cash in his briefcase and become heavyweight champion? What about Iyo Sky? Will she cash in on the women’s side?

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Dwayne Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Who do you think will interfere and or cause a swerve during the family battle between Reigns and Uso?

Do you think Rikishi, Jimmy Uso, or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will return to extend The Bloodline storyline?

What about major returns during the show from past legends to future superstars like Bray Wyatt and the Wyatt Family?

One of the major rumors swirling around is the return of Randy Orton, who has been shelved since suffering a back injury in 2022.

With that stacked lineup (Card subject to change), who are you looking forward to cheering for Saturday night?

Summerslam 2023 Detroit shop