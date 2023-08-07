Megan Rapinoe’s incredible career through photos

Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

She came, she saw and she conquered. After over 200 appearances with the Women’s National Team, it’s time for Megan Rapinoe to hang up her boots.

The USWNT lost in the first round of 16 to Sweden during penalty kicks early Sunday morning for us in the United States, which means that it was the last time Rapinoe will play for her country in a World Cup. This was her fourth tournament, and she helped win two of those.

Rapinoe missed a penalty kick during the shoot out, but her legacy on soccer will outlive one disastrous blunder. In honor of her iconic career, let’s take a look back at some of her most shining moments.

Megan Rapinoe #16 of Team USA drives upfield with the ball against Team Ireland during the international women's soccer game held on July 23, 2006 at Torero Stadium in San Diego, California. USA defeated Ireland 5-0. This was Rapinoe's first game with the National Team. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (2006 Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe #25 of USA controls the ball against Chinese Taipei in a friendly match at Home Depot Center on October 1, 2006 in Carson, California. (Photo by: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) (2006 Getty Images)

Midfielder Megan Rapinoe #15 of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team celebrates her first half goal during the game against the People's Republic of China Women's National Soccer Team on October 2, 2010 in Kennesaw, Georgia. The U.S. beat China 2-1. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images) (2010 Getty Images)

Alex Morgan (L) of USA celebrates scoring the first goal with Abby Wambach (C) and Megan Rapinoe (R) during the FIFA Women's World Cup Final match between Japan and USA at the FIFA World Cup stadium Frankfurt on July 17, 2011 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Friedemann Vogel/Getty Images) (2011 Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe #15 of United States attempts a shot against Aya Sameshima #5 of Japan in the first half during the Women's Football gold medal match on Day 13 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Wembley Stadium on August 9, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) (2012 Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States poses with her gold medal after defeating Japan by a score of 2-1 to win the Women's Football gold medal match on Day 13 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Wembley Stadium on August 9, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) (2012 Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States with the ball in the second half against Sweden in the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015 match at Winnipeg Stadium on June 12, 2015 in Winnipeg, Canada. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (2015 Getty Images)

The United States celebrates after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015 5-2 against Japan at BC Place Stadium on July 5, 2015 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images) (2015 Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States celebrates the 5-2 victory against Japan in the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015 Final at BC Place Stadium on July 5, 2015 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (2015 Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe #15 of United States dribbles the ball in the second half against the Mexico at BBVA Compass Stadium on April 8, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (2018 Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe of the USA prepares to take a free kick during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates scoring her 2nd goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images) (2019 Daniela Porcelli)

Megan Rapinoe of the USA poses for a photograph with the Golden Boot award and the Golden Ball award following the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Megan Rapinoe celebrate during a Victory Ticker Tape Parade for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team down the Canyon of Heroes on July 10, 2019 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. The USA defeated the Netherlands on Sunday to win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year Lionel Messi and The Best FIFA Women's Player of the Year Megan Rapinoe pose for the photos at the end of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States scores a goal and celebrates during a game between Japan and USWNT at Toyota Stadium on March 11, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images) (2020 Brad Smith/ISI Photos)

Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion soccer player Megan Rapinoe deliers remarks during and event to mark Equal Pay Day with U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and first lady Dr. Jill Biden in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on March 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. Highlighting the gender pay gap, Equal Pay Day raises awareness that women in the United States earned $0.82 for every dollar men earned in 2019, according to the National Committee on Pay Equity. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe of United States reacts in the Women's First Round Group G match between Sweden and United States during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Stadium on July 21, 2021 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) (2021 Ian MacNicol)

Megan Rapinoe of Team USA reacts after receiving the Bronze Medal after the Gold Medal Match Women's Football match between Canada and Sweden at International Stadium Yokohama on August 06, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States poses with Tazuni during a USWNT training session at Bay City Park on July 12, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF) (2023 USSF)

Megan Rapinoe of USA looks to bring the ball down during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Vietnam at Eden Park on July 22, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Ane Frosaker/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images) (2023 Eurasia Sport Images)