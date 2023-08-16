Feel the Bern: Jim Harbaugh escapes 4-game suspension for 2023

FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh holds the trophy as he celebrates with his team after defeating Purdue in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, early Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. Michigan is the two-time defending Big Ten champion, and Harbaugh said his 2023 team could be the best he's had since taking over the Wolverines in 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – What would we all do if Jim Harbaugh ever decided to herd sheep for a living and give up coaching? It’s never going to happen, and thank goodness for that. He’s a terrific football coach, whether in college or the pros.

Now comes word from the NCAA that they will not suspend Harbaugh for the first four games of this season. In fact, there will be no action until at least 2024.

Harbaugh got in hot water with the NCAA over recruiting. He recruited during the non-recruiting period when COVID was raging. There’s even a report that he bought a cheeseburger for a recruit. Well, that’s enough for him to get the chair! But when the NCAA found out, they questioned Harbaugh, who did not tell the truth. And here he is, no worse for wear, for the moment.

But you can’t shut down Harbaugh. The media says thanks because of his quotes. His most famous one is, ‘Attack each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.’ ‘I take a vitamin everyday... it’s called a steak.’ And this one: ‘If you are bored, you are boring.’

That’s one thing Jim Harbaugh will never have to worry about. Boring? Ha!