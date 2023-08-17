Breaking down battle for final wide receiver spots on Detroit Lions roster

Detroit Lions' Maurice Alexander returns a punt 95-yards for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – Two weeks into preseason, the competition to round out the final wide receiver spots on the Detroit Lions roster is tight.

Jameson Williams will serve a six-game suspension and is out for the remainder of the preseason after suffering a hamstring injury in Wednesday’s practice. Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. Brown is expected to miss a week after going down with an ankle injury on the same day, which sets the stage for another wideout to step up.

St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, and Marvin Jones are locked into the rotation. Williams is likely to be part of the rotation upon return from suspension, so the rest will have to compete for the final receiver spot.

The Lions traded for veteran wideout Denzel Mims over the offseason, but he will still compete for a spot on the team. Mims had been working as Williams’ primary backup in the early part of training camp, but that was derailed when he went down with a leg injury on Aug. 5. The timetable for his return is unclear.

Rookie wideouts Antoine Green, Chase Cota, and Dylan Drummond, as well as Maurice Alexander, are looking to make the roster, and they have impressed in camp so far.

Green was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft. The 6-foot-2 wideout from the University of North Carolina is known as a great deep threat with the ability to make difficult catches. His affinity for the deep ball could open up defenses that are focused on stopping St. Brown’s intermediate routes. In the first preseason game against the New York Giants, Green brought in three receptions for 36 yards.

Cota has been making noise throughout training camp and has the attention of head coach Dan Campbell. Cota went undrafted out of Oregon. Standing at 6-foot-3 and running a 4.5 40 time, he has a good catch radius and ability to run after the catch.

Cota had the most impressive preseason debut of the group. Last week against the Giants, he had four catches for 60 yards. Campbell said Cota’s performance “makes me want to give him more reps.”

Another undrafted wideout has been proving his value, as well. The six-foot-tall Drummond, from Eastern Michigan University, entered camp as a long shot to make the roster. But he has worked his way from third-team reps to regular runs with the second-team offense. The Lions have been impressed with his worth ethic and his ability to get separation. Against the Giants, Drummond caught two passes for 12 yards.

Alexander has a great opportunity to make the team as a kickoff and punt returner. The receiver from Florida International University had a standout performance in the preseason opener against the New York Giants. He fielded a punt in the third quarter and made several defenders miss on the way to a 95-yard touchdown. He also brought in one catch for seven yards.

The Lions need depth at the receiver position. It’s unclear how many receivers the team will keep, but it’s an interesting battle to keep an eye on throughout the remainder of the preseason.