Detroit Tigers to play Yankees in next year’s Little League Classic

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers will play the New York Yankees in next year’s Little League Classic.

Every season, one MLB game is played at the Little League World Series complex in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The tradition began in 2017, and since Sunday, Aug. 20, is the sixth edition (it was skipped in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic), next year’s game was just announced.

The game will be played on Aug. 18, 2024. It will be the first appearance for both the Tigers and Yankees.