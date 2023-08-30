Lions announce final cuts to 53-man regular season roster: Who’s out

The Detroit Lions have finalized their regular season roster after the conclusion of the preseason schedule.
The Lions open the regular season next Thursday, in primetime, against the Kansas City Chiefs. That game is on Local 4.
Here are the moves and cuts announced on Tuesday:
PLACED ON RESERVE/NFI:
- QB Hendon Hooker
PASSED PHYSICAL:
- CB Emmanuel Moseley
PLACED ON RESERVE/SUSPENDED:
- WR Jameson Williams
PLACED ON RESERVE/INJURED:
- QB Nate Sudfeld
WAIVED WITH AN INJURY SETTLEMENT:
- WR Chase Cota
WAIVED/INJURED:
- RB Jermar Jefferson
RELEASED:
- TE Darrell Daniels
- RB Craig Reynolds
- RB Benny Snell
WAIVED:
- WR Maurice Alexander
- G Kayode Awosika
- S Brady Breeze
- C Brad Cecil
- WR Dylan Drummond
- DL Cory Durden
- T Connor Galvin
- S Brandon Joseph
- CB Chase Lucas
- QB Adrian Martinez
- LB Trevor Nowaske
- T Max Pircher
- K Parker Romo
- DL Chris Smith
- T Ryan Swoboda
- CB Starling Thomas V
The Lions will likely bring some of these players back for the team’s practice squad.