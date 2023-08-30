Lions announce final cuts to 53-man regular season roster: Who’s out

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: A detailed view of a Detroit Lions helmet prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Lions defeated the Packers 20-16. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions have finalized their regular season roster after the conclusion of the preseason schedule.

The Lions open the regular season next Thursday, in primetime, against the Kansas City Chiefs. That game is on Local 4.

Here are the moves and cuts announced on Tuesday:

PLACED ON RESERVE/NFI:

QB Hendon Hooker

PASSED PHYSICAL:

CB Emmanuel Moseley

PLACED ON RESERVE/SUSPENDED:

WR Jameson Williams

PLACED ON RESERVE/INJURED:

QB Nate Sudfeld

WAIVED WITH AN INJURY SETTLEMENT:

WR Chase Cota

WAIVED/INJURED:

RB Jermar Jefferson

RELEASED:

TE Darrell Daniels

RB Craig Reynolds

RB Benny Snell

WAIVED:

WR Maurice Alexander

G Kayode Awosika

S Brady Breeze

C Brad Cecil

WR Dylan Drummond

DL Cory Durden

T Connor Galvin

S Brandon Joseph

CB Chase Lucas

QB Adrian Martinez

LB Trevor Nowaske

T Max Pircher

K Parker Romo

DL Chris Smith

T Ryan Swoboda

CB Starling Thomas V

The Lions will likely bring some of these players back for the team’s practice squad.