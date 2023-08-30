61º
Lions announce final cuts to 53-man regular season roster: Who’s out

Lions open season on Sept. 7

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: A detailed view of a Detroit Lions helmet prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Lions defeated the Packers 20-16. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere, 2023 Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions have finalized their regular season roster after the conclusion of the preseason schedule.

The Lions open the regular season next Thursday, in primetime, against the Kansas City Chiefs. That game is on Local 4.

Here are the moves and cuts announced on Tuesday:

PLACED ON RESERVE/NFI:

  • QB Hendon Hooker

PASSED PHYSICAL:

  • CB Emmanuel Moseley

PLACED ON RESERVE/SUSPENDED:

  • WR Jameson Williams

PLACED ON RESERVE/INJURED:

  • QB Nate Sudfeld

WAIVED WITH AN INJURY SETTLEMENT:

  • WR Chase Cota

WAIVED/INJURED:

  • RB Jermar Jefferson

RELEASED:

  • TE Darrell Daniels
  • RB Craig Reynolds
  • RB Benny Snell

WAIVED:

  • WR Maurice Alexander
  • G Kayode Awosika
  • S Brady Breeze
  • C Brad Cecil
  • WR Dylan Drummond
  • DL Cory Durden
  • T Connor Galvin
  • S Brandon Joseph
  • CB Chase Lucas
  • QB Adrian Martinez
  • LB Trevor Nowaske
  • T Max Pircher
  • K Parker Romo
  • DL Chris Smith
  • T Ryan Swoboda
  • CB Starling Thomas V

The Lions will likely bring some of these players back for the team’s practice squad.

