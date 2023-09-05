Chiefs star Travis Kelce injures knee at practice; status uncertain against Detroit Lions

FILE. - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scores a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL Divisional Playoff football game Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Kelce has shattered numerous records over his 10-year career and was the unanimous choice by The Associated Press for the top spot among tight ends. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)

DETROIT – Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce injured his knee at practice, and his status is uncertain for Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Kelce, the top tight end in the world for most of the past decade, is the No. 1 target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Last season, Kelce caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s surpassed 1,000 passing yards each of the past seven years.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Kelce hyperextended his knee at Tuesday’s practice. With two days until kickoff, his status for the game is “uncertain.”

Kansas City is coming off its second Super Bowl of the Mahomes era, but the preseason hasn’t been smooth. On top of Kelce’s injury, top defensive tackle Chris Jones is holding out for a new contract. He might also miss the first game against the Lions.

The Chiefs were favored by 6.5 points before news of Kelce’s injury broke.