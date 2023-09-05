Live updates: Will Chiefs star Chris Jones play against Detroit Lions on Thursday?

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones comes onto the field during introductions before playing the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo.

DETROIT – The first game of the NFL season is just days away, and it’s still unclear if Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will play Thursday night against the Detroit Lions.

Jones is the best defensive player on the Chiefs roster and one of the most disruptive pass rushers in the world. He finished last season with 15.5 sacks and made his fourth Pro Bowl.

Detroit expects to have a strong offensive line and rushing attack again this season, but if they don’t have to deal with Jones, it would be a big Week 1 break.

Here’s what we know about the situation as the click ticks toward game time:

Report: Jones ‘unlikely’ to play against Lions

Monday evening

Ian Rapoport, of NFL Network, reported on Monday evening that it’s “unlikely” Jones will play Thursday against the Lions.

“Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs simply do not have a deal, and until there is some significant breakthrough, then do not expect him on the field for the Kansas City Chiefs,” Rapoport said.

He said it’s “a little farfetched” to think Jones could play even if he and the Chiefs reached a deal at this point.

“Would he really be on the field without having practiced at all?” Rapoport asked.

Jones misses Monday’s practice

Monday

Jones placed on Reserve/Did Not Report list

Tuesday

The Chiefs placed Jones on the Reserve/Did Not Report list on Tuesday, which suggests the two sides are not close to reaching a deal before Thursday night.

Florio explains contract situation

Monday morning

Mike Florio, of NBC’s Pro Football Talk, explained in length how the contract Jones wants from the Chiefs aligns with the “extension” the Los Angeles Rams paid Aaron Donald.

He said Jones is asking for $84 million over the next three years, which would average out to $28 million. Donald received $95 million over three seasons from the Rams.

Click here to read the full breakdown.

Mahomes prepared to play without Jones

Monday morning

Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is prepared to play the Lions game without Jones on the field, according to NFL.com.

“At this point, you kind of just prepare to play the game with the guys who are in the building and let the front office handle that,” Mahomes said during a Sunday news conference. “We’ve got a tough test with the Detroit Lions, and we’re going to focus on how we can win with the guys who are here.”

Head coach doesn’t close door on Jones playing

Sunday evening

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told NBC’s Pro Football Talk on Sunday that it’s still possible Jones could play against the Lions.

“You’re never sure how it’s going to work out,” Reid told the Associated Press. “You deal with too many people in this type of thing.”

Mike Florio ended the report by saying, “Unlike an injury, however, the thing keeping Jones away could go away at any given moment.”

Jones misses Sunday practice

Sunday

Jones didn’t practice with the Chiefs on Sunday, which is a bigger deal than most weeks since the team is playing on Thursday night.

During the afternoon, Jones tweeted, “I’m more motivated than ever!”

I'm more motivated than ever! — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) September 3, 2023

GM ‘hopeful’ Jones will play vs. Lions

Aug. 30

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was asked last week about Jones’ holdout and only said that he’s “certainly hopeful” the star defensive tackle will be on the field Week 1, according to James Palmer.

Jones holding out for contract

This offseason

Jones began a holdout this offseason in hopes to agreeing to a new contract with the Chiefs. He’s entering the final season of his previous deal and is set to make $20 million.

Reports suggest Jones wants $25-$30 million per year. As possibly the best defensive tackle in the league, this would pay Jones more along the lines of other top interior defenders.