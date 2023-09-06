Spread for Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs plummets after Travis Kelce injury

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball after a catch in the second quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – The spread for the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on Thursday night plummeted after news broke that Travis Kelce suffered an injury in practice.

Kelce hyperextended his knee during the Chiefs’ final tune-up on Tuesday, and his status for the game is up in the air. Before his injury, Kansas City was favored by 6.5 points, but at one point Wednesday morning, that number had dropped all the way to 4.5.

Betting lines fluctuate, but a drop that dramatic days before kickoff shows just how spooked Chiefs bettors are by the prospect of Patrick Mahomes being without his most reliable target. On top of that, Kansas City is already dealing with a holdout from star defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Since Jones has not been at practice, he’s widely expected to miss Thursday’s game, but the Kelce situation is more uncertain. Still, the possibility of the Chiefs playing without two of the best players in the league obviously shifted the line in Detroit’s favor.

Updates on Jones and Kelce should continue to pour in throughout the day. We’re tracking them all live -- you can monitor by clicking here.