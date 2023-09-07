Detroit Lions announce 5 inactive players ahead of game; Chiefs have 7

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced five inactive players ahead of their first game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here are the inactive players:
Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs
Cornerback Steven Gilmore
Defensive lineman Brodric Martin
Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley
Defensive lineman Romeo Okwara
Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:
Tight end Travis Kelce
Cornerback Darius Rush
Cornerback Nic Jones
Defensive end B.J. Thompson
Offensive lineman Wanya Morris
Offensive tackle Lucas Niang
Defensive tackle Neil Farrell
