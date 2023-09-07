Detroit Lions announce 5 inactive players ahead of game; Chiefs have 7

FILE - Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) follows a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, file photo. A person familiar with the situation says defensive end Romeo Okwara has agreed to stay with the Detroit Lions. The person spoke Monday, March 15, 2021, on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

