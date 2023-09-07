70º
Join Insider

Sports

Detroit Lions announce 5 inactive players ahead of game; Chiefs have 7

Travis Kelce out for Lions on Thursday

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit Lions, Lions, Football, College Football
FILE - Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) follows a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, file photo. A person familiar with the situation says defensive end Romeo Okwara has agreed to stay with the Detroit Lions. The person spoke Monday, March 15, 2021, on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) (Phelan M. Ebenhack, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced five inactive players ahead of their first game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are the inactive players:

  • Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs
  • Cornerback Steven Gilmore
  • Defensive lineman Brodric Martin
  • Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley
  • Defensive lineman Romeo Okwara

Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:

  • Tight end Travis Kelce
  • Cornerback Darius Rush
  • Cornerback Nic Jones
  • Defensive end B.J. Thompson
  • Offensive lineman Wanya Morris
  • Offensive tackle Lucas Niang
  • Defensive tackle Neil Farrell

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email