Dan Campbell’s risks? Excitement level? 7 questions for Detroit Lions fans after win over Chiefs

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 07, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

DETROIT – Are you buying the Detroit Lions after their shocking win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night? Do you support the risks Dan Campbell took to get there?

Those are just two of the questions we want to ask Lions fans. These types of wins have been few and far between, so we need to check the pulse of the fan base.

Do you support Dan Campbell calling a fake punt so deep in his own territory?

Dan Campbell didn’t wait long to pull out his bag of tricks. He took a massive risk calling a fake punt midway through the first quarter from his own 17-yard line.

It worked, and the Lions ultimately scored the first touchdown of the season on that drive. But be honest, do you support a fake punt in that situation?

What was your favorite part about watching Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes is an amazing player. It’s a shame the broadcasters hardly talk about him and he’s rarely showed on camera, don’t you think?

What was your favorite part about watching the Lions play against Mahomes?

Would you have gone for 4th and 3 from the 40-yard line?

Midway through the third quarter, the Lions drove to the Kansas City 40-yard line and stalled, facing a fourth and 3 in a tie game.

Campbell decided to punt, and the Chiefs drove down the field and kicked a go-ahead field goal.

What did you think about that call?

Accept the holding penalty or keep it 4th down?

With about a minute until halftime, the Lions stopped the Chiefs one yard short of the first down marker at the Detroit 48-yard line.

The Chiefs would have faced a fourth down and 1, but instead, Campbell accepted a holding penalty that forced them all the way back to their own 36-yard line. It was third down and 17.

Obviously, it didn’t work out, because Mahomes completed a 34-yard pass to convert on third and 17, and the Chiefs scored a touchdown a few plays later. But what would you have done?

Did you think the Lions were in trouble during Chiefs’ final drive?

Go for 4th down or punt with a 1-point lead?

On the Lions’ second-to-last drive of the game, Campbell decided to go for a fourth down and 2 from the Kansas City 45-yard line. Detroit had a one-point lead with under three minutes to play.

The Lions turned the ball over on downs, but the defense bailed Campbell out with a stop.

What did you think of that decision?

Did you think the Lions were going to win on final Chiefs drive?

Mahomes got the ball back at the 45-yard line with 2:30 left in the game. The Chiefs only needed a field goal to win. How were you feeling in that moment?

Do you think the Lions will win the NFC North?

The Lions just went into Arrowhead Stadium and beat the defending Super Bowl champions. Do you think they’re going to win the NFC North Division this season?