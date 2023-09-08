SuperBad Boxing Gym wins 2023 Best of Detroit Award

SuperBad Boxing Gym has been selected for the 2023 Best of Detroit Award in the Boxing Gym category by the Detroit Award Program.

DETROIT – SuperBad Boxing Gym has been selected for the 2023 Best of Detroit Award in the boxing gym category by the Detroit Award Program.

The program recognizes the best local businesses in the Detroit community.

The businesses selected were companies that enhance the positive image of small businesses through service to their customers and community.

Winners were determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Detroit Award Program and data provided by third parties.

“Honestly, it was a shock because I’ve had this gym for eight years, and I didn’t do it for awards or anything like that,” said SuperBad Co-Owner LJ Harrison. “When we heard the news, it was definitely a blessing to see that the city of Detroit sees what we do.”

SuperBad Boxing Gym on Puritan Avenue was founded in 2014 by former junior middleweight champion Tony Harrison and his brother, LJ. The gym provides mentorship, fitness, and education services to over 50 kids ages eight to 18.

Boxing runs in the Harrison’s blood as their father and grandfather were professional boxers.

Tony was trained by his late father, Ali Salaam, who died in 2020. Teachings of professionalism and philanthropy by their parents are what drove the brothers to open the gym on the west side of Detroit and be a positive outlet for kids in the community.

“Since I was a kid, my dad always told me that we were going to be professionals or be something for the community,” said LJ. “It was always our job to give back to the community. No better way than getting the job in the city and being able to help serve kids in the community that needed help.”

The gym’s presence on Puritan Avenue is pivotal to the youth of Detroit.

Seeing young boxers jogging through local neighborhoods together and finishing back at the gym sends the community a message of unity, diligence, and leadership.

The Harrisons strive to teach the youth life lessons through a culture of hard work and accountability.

“The culture is hard-nosed and dedication,” TJ said. “That’s one thing that I try to say to all my athletes and kids. We’re going to make you work hard and hold you accountable. Those are two things that you need in life. Those are the things I take pride in, and everyone that walks through these doors knows that.”

The gym is open to members of all skill levels.

If you’re interested in boxing training, fitness classes, or just getting a great workout, reach out to the owners via Instagram @SuperBadAcademy.