What it was like to be at Arrowhead for Lions upset over Chiefs in Kansas City

Opening a season on the road is hard enough, but against the defending champions? That’s another level.

When we saw the Lions-Chiefs game pop up on the NFL schedule, we knew we had to be there. No matter the circumstances, seeing a game at Arrowhead -- the fourth biggest NFL stadium, in primetime, was an experience you only get a few chances to do, especially with the Lions playing.

All day, we were running into Lions fans around Kansas City. Outside of our Airbnb, at the downtown bars, and eventually, at the Arrowhead tailgate parking lots outside the stadium. (Arrowhead is just outside of downtown, and most people tailgate in the lots surrounding it)

Kansas City fans wished us luck over and over again. Lions fans we met before the game were feeling confident. The positive energy was flowing. We didn’t meet anyone who thought the Lions couldn’t pull it off (besides Chiefs fans).

Walking into Arrowhead, surrounded by probably 70,000 Chiefs fans, we searched for Lions colors in the sea of red. They were there. We were there.

Arrowhead is loud. The first defensive possession for the Chiefs, the stadium was unbelievably rocking. My ear drums were feeling it. I couldn’t believe the noise level in an open air stadium. You couldn’t hear anything. You could see Jared Goff having some communication troubles on the field.

When the Lions scored a touchdown on their second drive, things calmed a bit. The noise was never as loud as it was in that first quarter. Chiefs fans were being worn down by the Lions defense, stopping Mahomes several times in that first half.

At halftime, it seemed like Lions fans were a bit nervous. The Chiefs would get the ball at the half, and soon, it could be a two possession lead. But the Lions came out and forced a stop.

When Brian Branch took one back to tie the game at 14-14, you could hear the Lions fan takeover starting at Arrowhead. “Let’s Go Lions” could be heard far and wide. The energy was back.

By the time we got to the fourth quarter, with about five minutes left and the ball, the Lions had a 21-20 lead. There was a clear nervous energy around.

Honestly, we were preparing for heartbreak. We’ve been there before. We knew the story, it almost writes itself. Patrick Mahomes gets the ball with a couple of minutes left, and leads his Chiefs to a home, primetime, comeback victory.

But these aren’t your Same Old Lions.

The Lions defense forced a turnover on downs, and the rest was history. After one first down, the Lions could run out the clock. And the party was on.

Chiefs fans headed for the exits in droves, many congratulating us for stealing a win at Arrowhead on their way out. Most Chiefs fans we met were lovely, and appreciated the true fanbase that showed up in Kansas City.

You could see the blue and silver emerging throughout the stadium.

Lions-Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. (WDIV/Ken Haddad)

Within about 20 minutes after the final whistle, Lions fans had taken over Arrowhead. Chants of “Let’s Go Lions” were breaking out in all corners. Fans gathered at the tunnel as players and coaching -- and even general manager Brad Holmes -- came out to celebrate with the fans that stuck around.

Leaving Arrowhead (which is a complete debacle), Lions fans were seeking out other Lions fans in the parking lots for more celebration. A guy was handing out concession popcorn. High fives were given in high volume. Strangers were hugging strangers.

It was a surreal moment we’ll never forget. Let’s hope it’s not the only big moment we have this season. I’m confident it won’t be.