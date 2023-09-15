Detroit Lions injury report: 1 starter doubtful, 3 others out vs. Seattle Seahawks

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 02: Tackle Taylor Decker #68 of the Detroit Lions scores his first career touchdown during action against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at Ford Field on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Three Detroit Lions players are listed as out on the injury report, and one starter is doubtful for the game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Here’s the full report:

Left tackle Taylor Decker is doubtful with an ankle injury.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is out with knee and hamstring injuries.

Defensive lineman Josh Paschal is out with a knee injury.

Cornerback Khalil Dorsey is out due to illness.

Moseley missed last game because of a knee injury, and now the hamstring issue has been added to the report. He signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Lions in March.

Decker and Paschal both played key roles in the opener against the Chiefs.