Detroit Lions injury report: 1 starter doubtful, 3 others out vs. Seattle Seahawks

DETROIT – Three Detroit Lions players are listed as out on the injury report, and one starter is doubtful for the game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Here’s the full report:
- Left tackle Taylor Decker is doubtful with an ankle injury.
- Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is out with knee and hamstring injuries.
- Defensive lineman Josh Paschal is out with a knee injury.
- Cornerback Khalil Dorsey is out due to illness.
Moseley missed last game because of a knee injury, and now the hamstring issue has been added to the report. He signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Lions in March.
Decker and Paschal both played key roles in the opener against the Chiefs.