We gathered the genius sports minds at Local 4 for a water cooler conversation.

DETROIT – It’s the day after a heartbreaking Detroit Lions loss, so you know everybody in the newsroom wanted to talk about what happened.

I sat down at the Honolulu Blue water cooler with Khary, Ken, Ben, and Jason to talk about everything on my mind: Dan Campbell’s clock management, whether or not we hate the Seattle Seahawks now, and how much Kool-Aid everyone is sipping after the disappointing loss.

Check out our full conversation in the video above.