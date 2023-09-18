61º
Join Insider

Sports

Detroit Lions lose James Houston for at least 6-8 weeks due to ankle injury, per report

Houston reportedly fractured ankle during loss to Seahawks

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit Lions, Lions, Football, NFL, 2023 Detroit Lions
James Houston #41 of the Detroit Lions defends in coverage during at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Cooper Neill, 2023 Getty Images)

DETROIT – A rough start to the week got even worse for the Detroit Lions on Monday, as they learned James Houston will miss at least the next 6-8 weeks due to an ankle injury.

Houston left with an injury during Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks and didn’t return to the field. Ian Rapoport, of NFL Network, says Houston fractured his ankle.

Houston played a big part in Detroit’s second-half turnaround last season. He burst onto the scene with a pair of sacks against Josh Allen and the Bill on Thanksgiving and never looked back.

In the final seven games of the season, Houston racked up eight sacks. After starting the year 4-6, the Lions went 5-2 while Houston played big minutes down the stretch.

Rushing the passer might be a problem for the Lions during Houston’s absence. Aidan Hutchinson and company struggled to get to Geno Smith this weekend, and that was a big part of the eventual loss in overtime.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email