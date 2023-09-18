Detroit Lions lose James Houston for at least 6-8 weeks due to ankle injury, per report

James Houston #41 of the Detroit Lions defends in coverage during at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

DETROIT – A rough start to the week got even worse for the Detroit Lions on Monday, as they learned James Houston will miss at least the next 6-8 weeks due to an ankle injury.

Houston left with an injury during Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks and didn’t return to the field. Ian Rapoport, of NFL Network, says Houston fractured his ankle.

#Lions pass-rusher James Houston suffered a fractured ankle, sources tell me and @TomPelissero, an injury that knocks him out at least 6-8 weeks. He’ll have more testing today to determine if he’ll need surgery and how much longer he would be out. Houston had 8 sacks last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2023

Houston played a big part in Detroit’s second-half turnaround last season. He burst onto the scene with a pair of sacks against Josh Allen and the Bill on Thanksgiving and never looked back.

In the final seven games of the season, Houston racked up eight sacks. After starting the year 4-6, the Lions went 5-2 while Houston played big minutes down the stretch.

Rushing the passer might be a problem for the Lions during Houston’s absence. Aidan Hutchinson and company struggled to get to Geno Smith this weekend, and that was a big part of the eventual loss in overtime.