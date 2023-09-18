Michigan State informs suspended head coach Mel Tucker of intention to fire him with cause

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans looks on before the game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Spartan Stadium on October 02, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Michigan State University said Monday it intends to fire suspended head coach Mel Tucker with cause after a sexual harassment investigation became public last week.

Tucker was suspended last Sunday after allegations of sexual harassment were made public.

On Monday, Michigan State University Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Alan Haller today released the following statement regarding the employment status of Mel Tucker:

“I, with the support of administration and board, have provided Mel Tucker with written notice of intent to terminate his contract for cause. This notification process is required as part of his existing contract. The notice provides Tucker with seven calendar days to respond and present reasons to me and the interim president as to why he should not be terminated for cause.

“This action does not conclude the ongoing Office for Civil Rights case; that rigorous process will continue.”

USA TODAY published a report that detailed allegations against Tucker made by Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor and prominent advocate against sexual violence.

Tracy works with athletes to raise awareness about sexual violence. She has been working closely with the Michigan State football program during Tucker’s tenure. Tucker and Tracy developed a professional relationship because of her advocacy, and he invited her to campus twice to speak to players and a third time to be the honorary captain at the team’s spring game in 2022, according to the report.

Tracy said Tucker made sexual comments about her and masturbated during a phone call on April 28, 2022. She filed an official complaint with the university’s Title IX office in December. (Read more here)

Read the full document from MSU to Tucker below: